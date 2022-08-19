Electricity price to fall to €146 per MWh Saturday

Electricity pylon.
Electricity pylon. Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
Saturday's national holiday brings a sliver of good news on the energy price front, since on average, electricity will cost €146 per Megawatt-hour on the Nord Pool exchange, the lowest average daily of this week, and during some hours will fall below the €30-mark.

The cheapest hourly rates also do not involve rising at 3 a.m. to do the clothes wash this time around; between 1 p.m. and 6 p.m., the price of electricity will fall below €30 per MWh for the entire period, reaching its lowest point between 3 p.m. and 4 p.m. - when the price will be €15.88 per MWh.

The most expensive hour comes near the end of the day, as electricity will cost €535.55 per MWh between 10 p.m. and 11 p.m.

Finland will see an average price of just €54.99 on Saturday, though in Latvia and Lithuania, electricity will cost close to €400 per MWh as a daily average.

Saturday is Restoration of Independence Day in Estonia, but as with many national holidays in 2022 and 2023, it falls on a weekend.

Editor: Andrew Whyte

