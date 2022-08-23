Electricity to cost €495 per MWh as average on Tuesday

Economy
Solar panels.
Solar panels. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
Economy

The average price of electricity in Estonia has risen to €495 per Megawatt-hour for the day Tuesday, up from Monday's level of €377.

At no point on Tuesday, August 23, will electricity prices dip below three figures; the cheapest prices for the remainder of the day come between 10 p.m. and 11 p.m. (€444.99 per MWh) and for the last hour of the day (€304.04 per MWh), as quoted on the Nord Pool exchange.

The highest price will also be experienced in the evening, between 8 p.m. and 9 p.m., when electricity will cost €749 per MWh.

Prices are identical in Finland on Tuesday, as least as a daily average, while the average daily price for Latvia and Lithuania is even higher, at €544 per MWh.

--

Editor: Andrew Whyte

