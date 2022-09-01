Pärnu Orthodox Church's dome receives newly gilded crosses

The Lord's Transfiguration Orthodox Church in Pärnu (Pärnu Issandamuutmise kirik).
The Lord's Transfiguration Orthodox Church in Pärnu (Pärnu Issandamuutmise kirik). Source: ERR
Estonian Apostolic Orthodox Pärnu Transformation of Our Lord Church (Pärnu Issandamuutmise kirik) received freshly gilded crosses on its dome. The expensive renovation was made possible by the support of the Estonian National Heritage Board and collected donations.

Before the newly gilded crosses were reinstalled in their original place, the due process was followed: they were consecrated, so that their beauty could protect the church for years to come and be a sight to behold.

The crosses have been now placed on the church's dome, but the work is still ongoing.

The National Heritage Board supports the preservation and restoration of the heritage sites.

"The owners of a cultural monument of national significance or a building in a historical protection area are entitled to state financial support to cover the costs of protection activities. For example, the [Lord's Transfiguration Orthodox] church received €100,000 to begin dome repairs. If a building has a roof and that roof can retain water, we will take care of it. The owner's desire and motivation to complete the task is also important. This congregation is very active, with many people involved in the restoration project. There is also external aid; this makes it even more likely that the heritage board will continue to support the project," National Heritage Board Director General Liisa Pakosta said.

"We are reviving the intentions of past generations who were unable to see their ideas through to completion: even harvesting was then used to collect donations for the church's restoration. We are taking over their initiative and trying to make this dream a reality. The church dome renovation will cost around €300,000 in total. Ten years ago, we completed the first step, the bell tower," Archbishop of the Estonian Apostolic Orthodox Church Viljo Vetik said.

The church still has important work to do, and additional funding is required.

Editor: Kristina Kersa

