Gallery: German military gravestones vandalized in Ida-Viru County

The vandalised grave stones in in Vana-Ahtme.
The letter "Z" and the five-pointed Soviet star were sprayed onto gravestones at a German military cemetery in Vana-Ahtme, Ida-Viru County.

The police were informed about the vandalized gravestones on Thursday and they have already undergone their first cleaning. The perpetrators are now being sought.

The letter "Z" is a symbol associated with the Russia Army forces fighting in Ukraine.

The gravestones in Vana-Ahtme mark the final resting place of German troops killed in World War Two.

Editor: Helen Wright

