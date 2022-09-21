LRT: Lithuania on stepped-up military alert following Russia mobilization

news
Lithuanian soldiers on exercise.
Lithuanian soldiers on exercise. Source: EDF
news

Lithuania has put its Rapid Reaction Force on high-alert, public broadcaster LRT reports, following the announcement Wednesday that the Russian Federation was conducting the mobilization of hundreds of thousands of reservists, following setbacks in its military occupation of Ukraine.

Lithuania shares a border with the Russian Federation, via the Kalinigrad exclave.

Defense Minister Arvydas Anušauskas noted on his social media account Wednesday that: "Since the Russian military mobilization will also be carried out in the Kaliningrad region, ie. in our neighborhood, Lithuania cannot just stand idly by and watch."

Not only is the Rapid Reaction Force being put on high alert in order to head of any potential provocation from the Russian Federation, but also Lithuania is considering how to further increase its support for Ukraine, calling on allies to join in.

"Russian aggression in Ukraine must be stopped," the minister added.

Earlier in the day, Anušauskas said that the part-mobilization Russian President Vladimir Putin announced Wednesday morning, postponed from its expected time of Tuesday evening, was a sign that Moscow finds itself in a precarious situation.

The mobilization applies to reservists with prior Russian military experience and is the first call-up Russia has issued since the invasion of February 24.

It follows a period of setbacks for Russian forces, which have lost territory and are running short of personnel, as well as ammunition, weaponry, equipment and supplies, according to many observers and experts.

Russia's defense minister, Sergei Shoigu, put the estimated total number to be called-up at around 300,000.

Lithuania is a NATO member and hosts an enhanced Forward Presence (eFP) Battlegroup, this one German-led, and a NATO Force Integration Unit (FIU), in the same way Estonia does.

--

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Source: LRT

