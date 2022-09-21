MPs: Russia's mobilization does not pose direct threat to Estonia

Ministry of the Interior coat of arms.
Ministry of the Interior coat of arms. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
The Riigikogu's National Defence Committee on Wednesday agreed Russia's partial military mobilization does not pose a direct or immediate security threat to Estonia.

The committee gathered to discuss the developments on Wednesday after President Vladimir Putin announced approximately 300,000 men would be called up to serve in the war in Ukraine.

"The announcement of a partial mobilization by the Russian Federation does not pose a direct or immediate security threat to Estonia, but it will definitely increase tensions in the region, which is regrettable," the committee said in a statement.

It emphasized the Estonian state will continue to do its daily work of ensuring the country's safety.

"We are closely monitoring the developments in Russia and Ukraine and will take further steps with our allies where necessary," it continued.

The committee unanimously agreed that proposed referendums in Russian-occupied territories will be not recognized and are "null and void under international law".

"Estonia will never recognize the illegal annexation of Ukrainian territories occupied by the Russian Federation," the Committee wrote. Estonia's top politicians made similar statements yesterday.

Estonia will continue investing in defense and will "provide military, economic and political assistance to Ukraine for as long as necessary and until Ukraine had restored its territorial integrity", the committee agreed.

--

Editor: Helen Wright

