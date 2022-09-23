Finland tightens entry requirements for Russian citizens

News
Vehicles at the Finnish-Russian border.
Vehicles at the Finnish-Russian border. Source: ERR
News

Finland will significantly restrict the right of Russians to enter the country and further reduce the number of tourist visas issued, public broadcaster Yle reported on Friday evening.

The decision has been made due to the damage to Finland's international reputation caused by keeping the border open, albeit with certain restrictions, Yle wrote.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Pekka Haavisto said a draft of the decision in principle already exists and is currently undergoing technical and legal preparation.

He said Russian citizens will be prevented from entering Finland on a tourist visa alone. This restriction will apply to visas issued by Finland and other Schengen area countries, Yle understands.

Haavisto said on Wednesday that Finland was urgently seeking a solution to restrict the issuing of tourist visas to Russian citizens, especially in light of the partial mobilization of Russian reservists announced by the Kremlin earlier that day.

Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania and Poland applied similar rules on Monday. Finland said it wanted to wait for an EU-wide solution, which has still not been agreed upon.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

Related

EUROPEAN DAY OF LANGUAGES QUIZ

radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

donate to ukraine

updates from ukraine

Latest news

20:13

Finland tightens entry requirements for Russian citizens

19:35

Researcher: Russians obey Putin's mobilization order but motivation is low

19:07

Estonia ambassador: Queues at some Kazakh-Russian border points

18:40

Gallery: Video games exhibit opens at National Library in Tallinn

18:20

Tartu Cathedral restaurant architect: 'We will not touch ruins'

17:49

Estonian champions part ways with head coach Kalynychenko after 10 days

17:49

Funeral industry innovation: Urns made of dormant mushroom mycelium

17:02

Ott Tänak looking forward to the return of Rally New Zealand

16:38

Tallinn WTA 250 Open 'a whole other world,' say organizers

16:09

Cyclist Frank Aron Ragilo eighth in world championship race in Australia

Watch again

Most Read articles

22.09

Kaja Kallas: Estonia is and will remain protected

22.09

Empty Russian-owned apartments cause headache for housing associations

11:06

Kallas: Russia cancels planned Kaliningrad power isolation test

22.09

Estonia calls up almost 3,000 reservists for annual Okas defense exercise

19.09

10 Russians denied entry to Estonia on first day of Schengen visa ban

30.08

Daily: First Estonian volunteer awarded Ukraine's Order for Courage

22.09

Fire in the residential quarters of tanker in Gulf of Finland Updated

08:55

Expert: Finland, Sweden NATO accession not likely till next summer

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: