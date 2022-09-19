10 Russians denied entry to Estonia on first day of Schengen visa ban

News
Travelers at the border point in Narva on July 15, 2022.
Travelers at the border point in Narva on July 15, 2022. Source: Rene Kundla/ERR
News

Ten Russian citizens were denied entry to Estonia on Monday, the first day new restrictions on Schengen visas issued by other EU member states entered into force.

By noon, the ban had not created additional work for Police and Border Guard Board (PPA) officials at the Narva crossing.

Information about the new rules has spread in Russia and not many people have been turned back, the head of the Narva border crossing, Marek Liiva, told ERR.

"In total, within 12 hours due to the new restriction, we have stopped six Russian citizens from coming to Estonia, all of these cases were in Narva," Liiva said.

By 4 p.m. this number had risen to 10.

Speaking about the circumstances for denying entry, Liiva said one person knew about the restriction but wanted to try anyway.

In several cases, people wanted to visit close relatives living in Estonia but did not realize they can only do so if family members have long-term residency permits not temporary.

In another, a person wanted to see a grandson living in Estonia, but questioning revealed he did not live in the country.

Before the ban entered into force, approximately 4,000 people tried to cross the border from Russia to Narva every day. This is three times more than during the coronavirus and before the war. Russia lifted its last remaining coronavirus travel restrictions this summer.

Liiva said, at the moment, those who cross the eastern border are usually Russians with Estonian residence permits. Almost 1,000 people in this category cross the border each day.

Data from the European Union Border Guard Agency shows, since Russia's war in Ukraine began in February, Estonia has been the second most popular place to cross a land border into the EU.

Since the end of February, almost 300,000 Russian citizens have entered the EU through Estonia. They mostly move on to other EU countries and have been issued Schengen visas by other member states.

Latvia, Lithuania and Poland also closed their borders to Russian citizens on Monday. The only country where Russians can now enter the EU is Finland. Air traffic between Russia and the EU was halted in February.

Last week, top officials from the Baltics and Poland said this is not a complete ban and that a number of exceptions apply.

These include dissidents, humanitarian cases, family members, holders of residence permits, for the facilitation of freight and transportation services and diplomatic missions.

Lithuanian public broadcaster LRT reported that 11 people had been turned away by noon.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

Related

radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

donate to ukraine

updates from ukraine

Latest news

21:11

President Karis: Queen Elizabeth II's legacy has a special place in history

21:02

Historic ship leaking fuel into Pärnu River

20:33

Minister: Budget funds defense, subsidies, salaries but not roads

19:19

SDE: Rule of law principles must be followed even in a crisis

18:57

Tallinn participatory budget proposals focus on safe, green urban space

18:36

Pevkur: Estonia's mid-range air defense system will be operational by 2025

17:58

10 Russians denied entry to Estonia on first day of Schengen visa ban

17:17

Kallas: Haapsalu railroad needs planning before construction

16:43

Price of electricity to drop slightly to €168.95 on Tuesday

16:42

Tallinn opposes RKAS plans to allow housing on seafront plot

Watch again

Most Read articles

16.09

Analyst: Generals most likely to overthrow Russian regime

18.09

NATO Military Committee chair: New era in global security

10:57

No comment – Elizabeth II's funeral ceremony

16:04

Reform gets behind stripping Russian citizens of right to vote Updated

12:51

Tallinn considers opening four night bus routes from next year

16.09

Watch again: NATO Military Chiefs of Defense conference in Tallinn

15.09

Estonia's ambassador to Russia: Atmosphere in Moscow has changed lately

13:10

PM: Isamaa using friends to make Court of Auditors matter ugly Updated

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: