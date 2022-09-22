Estonian ambassador: Anxiety is rising in Moscow after mobilization

Even though life is continuing as usual in the Russian capital, there is a growing feeling of anxiety, Estonia's Ambassador to Moscow Margus Laidre said on Thursday.

The reaction to the announcement of Russia's military mobilization on Wednesday felt similar to the start of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February, Laidre told ETV's "Ringvaate".

"At the movement, is it difficult to assess what it looks like but certainly in the big cities, such as Moscow and St Petersburg, there is more anti-war [sentiment] among young people than outside," the diplomat said.

"That was already visible before – there were more z-signs on vehicles, buildings outside the cities than in Moscow. But certainly, this news does not make young liberal Russians happy."

He said the news has not brought about sudden changes but anxiety is rising.

"If you walk on the street, you don't notice a big difference, but lately, anxiety, which is hard to put into words, has increased. If anxiety is tangible in a city like Moscow, then the game has reached a completely different phase," the ambassador said.

Speaking about Wednesday evening's protests against mobilization, Laidre said they have been quite small so far but bigger events are planned for the weekend.

