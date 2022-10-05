Savings and loan association bankruptcy might hit 1,000 customers

News
Money.
Money. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
News

The Estonia Development Savings and Loan Association has filed for bankruptcy, with 1,000 customers poised to lose their investments. Some €16 million has vanished from the association. Customers include former Foreign Minister Urmas Paet who invested €50,000, weekly Eesti Ekspress reports.

"Temporary trustee in bankruptcy Martin Krupp calculated that the savings and loan association is due €18,219,884 from (founder Martin) Sorokin's companies. The sum includes interest," the paper reports (link in Estonian).

The paper's information suggests Sorokin borrowed from the association at a lower interest rate than what the latter paid its depositors.

During a time when banks offered depositors near-zero interest rates, the Estonia Development Savings and Loan Association (Eesti Arengu Hoiu- ja laenuühistu) offered 10 percent and more, the paper reports.

Martin Krupp writes in his report that the association could constitute a pyramid scheme, meaning that depositors were paid interest at the expense of new deposits. The association's loans were issued without surety to suggest that recovery is unlikely.

Ekspress admits that former Foreign Minister Urmas Part (Reform) asked not to be mentioned in the article, which the paper considered but eventually declined. "Former Minister of Foreign Affairs Urmas Paet is known as a well-informed person with a good analytical mind. That he also decided to trust the Estonia Development Savings and Loan Association reflects the ingenuity of the possible pyramid scheme," the article reads.

Eesti Ekspress reported last year that MEP and member of the board of the Reform Party Urmas Paet is hoping to get back €100,000 from savings and loan association Erial that can no longer guarantee depositors timely payments in full.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Marcus Turovski

Related

radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

donate to ukraine

updates from ukraine

Latest news

11:30

Estonian women's football team looking for success Baltic Cup

11:00

Norstat ratings: Support for EKRE continues to grow

10:28

Rising proportion of people of foreign origin now have Estonian citizenship

09:52

Minister: Nursing home workers should not be paid less than in healthcare

09:27

Forbes: Up to 700,000 citizens have left Russia since mobilization declared

09:17

Savings and loan association bankruptcy might hit 1,000 customers

09:01

Private care homes want service provider choice retained in reform

08:20

Ministry: Revocation of Metropolitan Eugene's residence permit possible

08:10

Estonia hands confiscated crowdfunded Russian drones to Ukrainian Army

04.10

Interior minister: Estonia prepared for arrival of more refugees

Watch again

Most Read articles

21.10

Rare 'rat king' taken to University of Tartu Natural History Museum

03.10

Ukrainian refugees queuing for days at Estonian-Russian border

03.10

Nobel Prize in Medicine goes to scientist of Estonian origin

04.10

FM: Estonia must be prepared for Russia to organize border provocations

03.10

Expert: Putin can't act alone in potential use of tactical nuclear weapons

04.10

Presidents: Estonia and Finland prepared for infrastructure attacks

03.10

German Navy Commander: Nord Stream attacker unlikely to be prosecuted

04.10

Waiting time for some car models in Estonia still over a year

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: