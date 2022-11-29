Video: Drawing artificial intelligence unlocks people's dreams

News
Artificial intelligence Alfred is drawing a dream.
Artificial intelligence Alfred is drawing a dream. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
News

In the studio of artist duo Varvara Guljajeva and Mar Canet Sola in Tallinn, an artificial intelligence named Alfred will create 100-line-images of people's dreams. ERR's Novaator went to see the robotic interactive installation "Dream Painter."

Varvara & Mar's interactive robotic art installation "Dream Painter" uses AI, a KUKA industrial robot, and interface technology to interpret the audience's past dreams into a collective painting.

This interactive system is an artwork on two floors of the ARS Art Factory (ARS Kunstilinnak), a cultural center in Tallinn.

Mar Canet Sola and Varvara Guljajeva write about their work in the article that describes the project's technical and conceptual frameworks.

The artwork shows the creative potential of speech-to-AI-drawing transformation. See how the interactive robotic art installation was made in the video below.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Kristina Kersa

Related

world cup 2022 ON ETV

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

donate to ukraine

updates from ukraine

Latest news

15:28

Rainer Saks: Ukraine needs air defenses more than it needs tanks

14:20

ERR in the US: Opinions divided on theoretical Ukraine-Russia peace talks

14:16

Video: Drawing artificial intelligence unlocks people's dreams

13:05

Historians: Tartu's cathedral ruins provide introspection and meaning

13:04

NATO cyberdefense exercise Cyber Coalition kicks off in Tallinn

12:35

Head of Estonia's FA: Skit satirizing me was well wide of the mark

12:33

Lauri Hussar: Keep asking MPs about Riigikogu 'protection money'

12:01

Estonia's €2 coins dedicated to Ukraine enter circulation Tuesday

11:52

City of Tallinn raising cultural workers' wages in 2023

11:40

Gallery: Estonian composer Tõnu Kõrvits wins in PÖFF main competition

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

27.11

Pevkur to German media: War has not greatly weakened Russia's armed forces

27.11

Estonian bus driver killed, 26 Ukrainian troops injured in crash in Latvia

28.11

Russians Against War protest outside embassy in Tallinn

16.11

All World Cup matches live on ETV channels and ERR sports portal

24.11

Apartment prices falling in Lasnamäe, Mustamäe and Õismäe

28.11

President signs election decree, warns against two-party battle

28.11

Nordic, Baltic foreign ministers on joint 'solidarity visit' to Kyiv Updated

28.11

Anastassia Kovalenko-Kõlvart: Language Act amendment is electioneering

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: