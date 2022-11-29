Video: Drawing artificial intelligence unlocks people's dreams

In the studio of artist duo Varvara Guljajeva and Mar Canet Sola in Tallinn, an artificial intelligence named Alfred will create 100-line-images of people's dreams. ERR's Novaator went to see the robotic interactive installation "Dream Painter."

Varvara & Mar's interactive robotic art installation "Dream Painter" uses AI, a KUKA industrial robot, and interface technology to interpret the audience's past dreams into a collective painting.

This interactive system is an artwork on two floors of the ARS Art Factory (ARS Kunstilinnak), a cultural center in Tallinn.

Mar Canet Sola and Varvara Guljajeva write about their work in the article that describes the project's technical and conceptual frameworks.

The artwork shows the creative potential of speech-to-AI-drawing transformation. See how the interactive robotic art installation was made in the video below.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!