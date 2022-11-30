Two people perish in Pärnu County blaze

A Rescue Board (Päästeamet) fire truck.
A Rescue Board (Päästeamet) fire truck. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
Two people perished in a fire which broke out at a home in Pärnu County in the small hours of Wednesday, the Rescue Board (Päästeamet) has confirmed.

The blaze broke out in a one-floor residential property in the village of Urissaare, Häädemeeste Rural Municipality, 40km south of Pärnu.

The emergency center was notified of the fire shortly after 5.20 a.m. Wednesday and of the fact that the building's occupants may have been trapped inside.

In the course of extinguishing the fire, at around 6.00 a.m., rescuers found the bodies of two people, while the fire had still not been declared fully extinguished an hour after that.

Fire crews from Häädemeeste, Pärnu and Kilingi-Nõmme were joined by volunteer rescuers from Tali in fighting the blaze, whose causes will be the subject of an investigation.

The Rescue Board reminds the public that not only can a functioning smoke detector provide early warning of a fire, before it is too late, but installation is also mandatory, as is the installation of a functioning carbon monoxide sensor in any building in which solid fuels are burnt in a stove etc.

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Mait Ots

