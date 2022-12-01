Justice chancellor: Local governments must ensure kindergarten places

News
Kindergarten.
Kindergarten. Source: Olev Kenk/ERR
News

Chancellor of Justice Ülle Madise finds that local governments have no legal right to decide on the level of regulation not to follow the law and must ensure local residents a kindergarten place inside a sensible time.

Supreme Court Justice Villu Kõve sought the justice chancellor's opinion on a Rae Municipality regulation according to which whether a parent can get a kindergarten place depends on the number of applications and vacancy in a given age group.

The justice chancellor found that the subsection is not in accordance with the constitutional principle of legality. "The law provides that cities and municipalities are obligated to provide a kindergarten place for children of residents who want one and must do so inside a sensible time frame. According to the Constitution, a local government cannot decide on the level of regulation no to comply with the law and not provide every child with a place inside a sensible period of time," Madise found.

Court practice puts that sensible time frame around 75 days.

"Cities and municipalities have a broad overview of how many children who have reached the kindergarten or school age live in their administrative area based on the population register. It is possible to ensure kindergarten places in cooperation with neighboring local governments or private daycares. However, this must not result in unnecessary additional expenses for parents," the justice chancellor added.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Mari Peegel, Marcus Turovski

Related

world cup 2022 ON ETV

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

donate to ukraine

updates from ukraine

Latest news

09:07

Alexela: MLA that went to Finland also a fit for the other terminal

09:03

Statistics: Industrial production falls by 5.8 percent on year to October

08:39

Minister says he hopes to persuade cabinet on RMK felling volume reduction

08:23

Fireplace and furnace stock running out in Estonia

08:17

Postimees: Actor who is alleged favorite of Vladimir Putin lands in Tallinn

07:44

Estonian MPs: As much aid as possible must continue to reach Ukraine

07:21

Justice chancellor: Local governments must ensure kindergarten places

07:16

Estonia-Latvia electricity connection stays at two-thirds capacity to 2025

30.11

Estonian government makes one-off Russian pensions payment

30.11

Elering completes LNG ship reception pier at Paldiski

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

27.11

Pevkur to German media: War has not greatly weakened Russia's armed forces

30.11

Weekly: The rise and rise of Estonian cricket

30.11

Tallinn to hike public transport fares by a third next year

30.11

November inflation rate in Estonia was 21.4 percent

30.11

Elisa, Telia, Tele2 all hiking prices despite growing profits in 2021

29.11

Estonia's €2 coins dedicated to Ukraine enter circulation Tuesday

30.11

Photos, video: Estonian Embassy in Washington suffers massive water damage

29.11

Kallas: If they win elections, EKRE must be given chance to form government

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: