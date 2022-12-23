State fleet names new manager

Andres Laasma
Andres Laasma Source: ERR
The head of the new joint agency managing the state's 250 maritime vessels was announced on Friday.

Longtime Kihnu Veeteed island ferry company manager Andres Laasma will take up the new role.

The new state fleet agency oversees the management of vessels from the Police and Border Guard Board (PPA), the Transport Administration, the Rescue Board and AS Eesti Loots.

"It is entirely fair to say that this fleet will range from a rubber dinghy to an ice-breaker, i.e. agencies' smallest floating crafts, right up to the Transport Administration's largest vessels," Laasma told Friday's "Aktuaalne kaamera.

"The organization will play a major role in building the ships of the future so that Estonia can meet all the climate targets it has set," he added.

Jaak Kaabel will take over the management of Kihnu Veeteed in the new year.

