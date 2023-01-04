Sutt: Estonia supports Moldova's EU bid

News
Enn Eesmaa, Nicu Popescu and Andres Sutt.
Enn Eesmaa, Nicu Popescu and Andres Sutt. Source: Erik Peinar / Chancellery of the Riigikogu
News

Estonia supports Moldova's bid to join the European Union and will share its experiences, Moldovan Deputy Prime Minister Nicu Popescu was told during a visit to Tallinn on Tuesday.

Popescu met with Chairman of the Foreign Affairs Committee of the Riigikogu Andres Sutt (Reform), deputy Enn Eesmaa and others during his visit.

The decision passed by the European Council last summer to grant Moldova the status of candidate country of the European Union was an important milestone, Sutt said.

"I hope that, despite the difficult security and economic situation, Moldova will make rapid progress with the necessary steps and will be able to start accession negotiations as soon as possible," he said.

The pair also discussed Russia's war in Ukraine and Sutt acknowledged Moldova's success in handling the large flow of war refugees.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

EESTI LAUL 2023

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

donate to ukraine

updates from ukraine

Latest news

19:05

Sutt: Estonia supports Moldova's EU bid

18:00

Analysis: Wind farms cannot be built near Hiiumaa

17:11

ERR's 'Musician of the Year' concert, award ceremony live on Thursday

16:28

Marko Mihkelson: 2023 - Ukraine's war for freedom will determine our fate

15:29

Applications for support grants for Estonian cultural events abroad open

14:30

December grocery prices: Sugar twice as expensive as one year ago

13:39

Elering applies to take possession of its own Paldiski gas pipeline

13:30

Postimees book publishing house cuts back its operations

12:58

Eesti Laul 2023 semi-finals schedule announced

12:15

Ministry aims to hand over Koeru Care Center to Järva County municipalities

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

03.01

Helme: We assumed people would not resume second pillar payments Updated

31.12

Young Estonian comedian dead after occupational accident in Australia

02.01

EDF: No official confirmation of second wave of Russian mobilization

03.01

New online marriage application service proves popular in first few days

10:46

Construction of Rail Baltica begins in Harju County this autumn

03.01

Tallinn hands over buses, generators to Ukraine's Zhytomyr region

03.01

Banks in Estonia start raising deposit account interest rates

03.01

Gallery: Estonian War of Independence commemorations in Narva

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: