Sutt: Estonia supports Moldova's EU bid

Estonia supports Moldova's bid to join the European Union and will share its experiences, Moldovan Deputy Prime Minister Nicu Popescu was told during a visit to Tallinn on Tuesday.

Popescu met with Chairman of the Foreign Affairs Committee of the Riigikogu Andres Sutt (Reform), deputy Enn Eesmaa and others during his visit.

The decision passed by the European Council last summer to grant Moldova the status of candidate country of the European Union was an important milestone, Sutt said.

"I hope that, despite the difficult security and economic situation, Moldova will make rapid progress with the necessary steps and will be able to start accession negotiations as soon as possible," he said.

The pair also discussed Russia's war in Ukraine and Sutt acknowledged Moldova's success in handling the large flow of war refugees.

--

