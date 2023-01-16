EBU lands 2026-2032 Olympics media rights, ERR to broadcast in Estonia

As a member of the European Broadcasting Union (EBU), Estonian Public Broadcasting (ERR) has been awarded all media rights to the Olympic Games taking place from 2026-2032, ERR announced Monday.

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) announced Monday that all media rights in Europe for the four Olympic Games in the 2026-2032 period have been awarded to the EBU and Warner Bros. Discovery following a successful joint bid by the two, EBU said in a press release.

This means that, beginning with the 2026 Winter Olympics, live broadcasting of the Olympic Games in Estonia will be returning to ERR, which will provide free coverage of the events.

"The Olympic Games, the biggest representative event in national sports, is back at ERR, where every Estonian resident can take part in it," said ERR board chairman Erik Roose, commenting on Monday's announcement.

"Bringing people together and sharing the most important moments is a common component of both the Olympics and the public media," Roose continued, adding that both spectators and sports as a whole alike will benefit from the Olympics' return to free-to-air media.

The trilateral agreement between the IOC, EBU and Warner Bros. Discovery covers all media rights from 2026-2032 and will span the XXV Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina in 2026 (2026 Winter Olympics), the Games of the XXXIV Olympiad Los Angeles in 2028 (2028 Summer Olympics), the XXVI Olympic Winter Games in 2030 (2030 Winter Olympics) and the Games of the XXXV Olympiad Brisbane in 2032 (2032 Summer Olympics), as well as Youth Olympic Games in the same period.

Olympic coverage under this agreement will bring broad free-to-air coverage to hundreds of millions of viewers in 49 territories across Europe via EBU member broadcasters, the union said.

Each EBU broadcaster, including ERR, will broadcast more than 200 hours of Summer Olympics and at least 100 hours of the Winter Olympics on TV as well as provide additional radio coverage and online livestreams and reporting.

Rivo Saarna, chief sports editor at ERR, confirmed that under given conditions and at given volumes, starting in 2026, ERR will best be able to restore the standards and traditions of Olympic coverage for Estonian television viewers.

"ERR's three free-to-air stations, radio stations, online portals and sports editorial staff will offer extensive and commercial-free coverage of the Olympics," Saarna said. "There's no doubt that ERR has the best means in Estonia of covering major sporting events."

