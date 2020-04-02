Culture minister wants ERR to take over Olympics broadcasts

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
Minister of Culture Tõnis Lukas (Isamaa). Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
Minister of Culture Tõnis Lukas (Isamaa) said on Thursday that he would support returning broadcasting rights of the Olympics to Estonian Public Broadcasting (ERR).

"I consider it right that broadcasting the Olympics will not come in to question during a crisis and that ERR would broadcast the Olympics," Lukas said on Thursday.

"There was a period when broadcasting the Olympics was not in ERR's plans. If ERR wants to take over Olympics broadcasts, the ministry of culture is ready to support it," Lukas said.

Kanal 2 held broadcasting rights for Tokyo 2020 Summer Olympics, but the Games were postponed until 2021 because of the coronavirus pandemic.

According to the minister, ERR will receive further support to activate and expand their activities during the crisis, e.g., for buying performing rights from authors and performers whose work is broadcast on ERR.

At the same time, Lukas called on ERR to support Estonian culture by increasing its share of Estonian music on ERR's channels to 80 percent, as this would help Estonian performers and creators collect more royalties.

Editor: Anders Nõmm

