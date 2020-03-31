No change in Olympic funding for Estonian athletes

The International Olympic Committee has earmarked the date of July 23, 2021, for the Tokyo Olympics to begin after being postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. The Estonian Olympic Committee now expects information on any changes to the qualifying process.

The Games in Tokyo will start 364 days later than originally scheduled. There were talks of holding the Olympics earlier, but Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics organizing committee president Yoshiro Mori noted that logistical complications would stand in the way of the Games being held in the spring.

He said with the Games taking place in the summer, there's a longer timetable for rearranging qualifying events and securing volunteers. "It's better for preparation time to be kept as long as possible," he said.

For Estonian athletes, the most pressing matter now is that of the Olympics qualifying process. "The IOC will now start to negotiate with all national committees to agree on competitions that will be held as qualiying events," Estonian Olympic Committee (EOK) Secretary General Siim Sukles told ERR.

There should be no major changes regarding Olympic preparation grants for Estonian athletes. "Based on the current information we have decided that the funding will remain unchanged. However, this is something our elite sport committee will decide but we are seeking to ensure that athletes who were preparing for Olympics this year are able to do it for the next year," Sukles added.

