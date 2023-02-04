Narva old town model on the move again

After spending the past three years on display in the building of a former furniture factory, the cardboard model of Narva's pre-war old town is on the move again. The model, which was created by local artist Fjodor Šantsõn, is on its way to the Narva Museum Art Gallery, where visitors will be able to see it from the spring.

Despite its size, moving the model of pre-war Narva is a relatively fast process. The buildings of the cardboard old town are carefully removed from the base and wrapped in plastic, section by section, ready for the big move to the Narva Museum Art Gallery.

According to the Narva Museum, the decision to move the model was inevitable. The former furniture factory, where it has been housed for the last three years, had few visitors and the rent was extortionate. Added to that, the conditions in the premises were neither suitable for the model or those who wanted to come and take a look at it.

"As the roof (of the former furniture factory) is covered with bitumen, the temperature and humidity in there rose to unacceptable levels during the summer. These conditions are not suitable for the model, not to mention how uncomfortable it was for visitors and our museum staff," said Zurab Jänes, Narva Museum's chief curator.

Fjodor Šantsev Source: Old Narva model Facebook.

On paper, the new location should be a much better home for the model of Old Narva. The Narva Museum Art Gallery has exactly the right conditions for the model, along with a larger number of visitors and lower costs.

Perhaps just as importantly, the gallery building itself dates back to pre-war Narva, so the model can be seen within the context of the historical environment it depicts.

However, how 120-meter-squared model will be squeezed between the pillars of the art gallery, where it will now take up residence, was still cause for concern.

Not to be deterred, the Narva Museum has found a creative solution.

"Fortunately, the model is made up of several smaller parts, which allows them to pulled apart, and combined in different ways, making it more accessible," said Jänes.



