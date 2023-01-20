11 landowners give Estonian War Museum consent to remove Soviet monuments

News
Director of the Estonian War Museum Hellar Lill.
Director of the Estonian War Museum Hellar Lill. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
News

The Estonian War Museum has so far received the consent of 11 landowners to remove Soviet-era monuments from their territory, according to the museum's director Hellar Lill.

"The Government Office sent out 44 letters to the landowners. Up to now, we have been in contact with half of them. Eleven have given clear consent, saying that they agree to the monuments being removed from their property," Lill told ERR.

Lill said, that in a couple of instances, it emerged that the memorials had already been removed for one reason or another. He also added, that the city of Narva, for instance, has said that it requires additional time to go through the local decision-making process.

"On the one hand, we are still communicating with property owners. It is likely, that there will still be some approvals after a short delay. And then, in cooperation with the Estonian Center for Defense Investment (RKIK), we will make a work plan and more precise arrangements with the property owners regarding when these works will begin," Lill said.

Lill said, that when work will begin on the removal the monuments from the landowners' properties it is still yet to be confirmed. However, it is expected that the Soviet-era grave markers and other monuments will be removed this year.

--

Editor: Michael Cole

