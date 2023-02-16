Riigikogu extends law to remove Soviet era symbols from buildings

News
Soviet era symbol on a building in Tallinn.
Soviet era symbol on a building in Tallinn. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
News

On Wednesday, the Riigikogu adopted amendments to the Estonian Building Code and Planning Act, which were initiated by the government. The amendments extend the scope of objects glorifying the Soviet occupation, which can be removed from Estonia's public space, to also include architectural and artistic works.

The law establishes the rules for the removal from public space of structures, which are considered inappropriate, and relates in particular to Soviet era monuments. Until now, the removal of monuments bearing forbidden symbols of the Soviet occupation has been subject to general legal regulations and penalties, with these rules now also set to be laid down in regulations specific to construction.

The law supplements the Building Code and specifies that the publicly visible part of a building may not be seen to incite hatred, or support or justify an occupying regime, act of aggression genocide, crime against humanity or war crime. The same rule applies to monuments, memorials, sculptures or other structures and objects displayed publicly, regardless of the originally intended meaning or the length of time they have been in place.

The amendments also provide the state with the power to remove structures, which do not comply with the law.

During the procedure, the Riigikogu's Economic Affairs Committee made an amendment to the effect, that buildings must be brought into line with the new requirements within six months of the law's entry into force, rather than the original three months.

Local authorities are generally responsible for ensuring compliance with the requirements of the Building Code. The Ministry of Justice will be empowered to carry out the administrative supervision of municipalities in relation to the new amendments. A government commission will be established to resolve any potential disputes, which may arise in relation to the new regulations.

The law stipulates that the commission must include at least one representative of the Heritage Protection Board (Muinsuskaitseamet). In the case of monuments, or buildings located in heritage protection areas, the law on the protection of cultural heritage will also be taken into account. The Heritage Protection Board's involvement in the process is therefore also required, as is its view on whether any proposed work to remove structures requires official permits.

In the final vote, 48 Riigikogu members voted in favor of adopting the law, while ten members of the Center Party opposed it.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Michael Cole

Related

news in simple estonian

2023 riigikogu elections

radio tallinn

donate to ukraine

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

18:15

University of Tartu rector Toomas Asser confirms candidacy for re-election

17:59

Tallinn planning cycle lane between seafront, Kadriorg Park

17:45

Rising global pork prices start to have impact on Estonian consumers

17:00

Riigikogu's legal department handed Soviet monuments act damning evaluation

16:38

Not yet clear where responsibility lies with Selver ID card service halt

16:11

Riigikogu extends law to remove Soviet era symbols from buildings

15:31

Politicians advocate domestic mining, processing of critical minerals

14:44

Estonian cows among Europe's best milk producers

14:12

Roadworks mean new traffic regime in Balti jaam area of Tallinn

13:48

Gallery: US defense secretary Lloyd Austin arrives in Estonia

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

10.02

Medieval Tallinn street pavement unearthed in Kalamaja neighborhood

15.02

UAE investor buys majority stake in Estonian robotic vehicle manufacturer

13:48

Gallery: US defense secretary Lloyd Austin arrives in Estonia

15.02

PPA rescind long-serving Kremlin agitator's Estonian residency permit

08:29

PPA instructed to halt issuing ID cards, residence permits at Selver stores

15.02

Experts foresee IT sector slowdown

15.02

Election 2023 compass: Take the quiz

13:34

Joint US-Estonia defense press conference with Lloyd Austin

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: