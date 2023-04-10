Gallery: Järva County bronze soldier monument taken to Estonian War Museum

News
The Soviet era bronze soldier monument being removed from Türi.
The Soviet era bronze soldier monument being removed from Türi. Source: Olev Kenk/ERR
News

On Monday morning, Järva County's most famous Soviet-era monument was removed and taken to the Estonian War Museum in Viimsi.

The bronze soldier stature on the Viljandi side of Türi was erected in 1986 by Allan Murdmaa and Edgar Viies and is a monument to the fighters of the 10th Red Army Infantry Corps

The sculpture of a Red Army soldier holding a flag and automatic weapon is considered to be of high artistic value, and so was taken to the Estonian War Museum, while the concrete parts of the monument were demolished. Excavation of the remains of those soldiers buried in the common grave below the monument will begin on Tuesday.

Editor: Michael Cole

