Soviet monument removal law returns to Riigikogu next month

News
The five-corner Soviet star is still visible on some buildings in Estonia.
The five-corner Soviet star is still visible on some buildings in Estonia. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
News

Legislation aimed at removing the remaining symbols of the Soviet occupation in Estonia will be discussed again by the Riigikogu in May. The president sent the law back to the parliament earlier this year and the new coalition plan to make changes.

The purpose of the act is to specify the removal of Soviet monuments and symbols from public space. It also covers architectural and artistic work.

The Constitutional and Economic Committee will be given the job of going over the bill.

"We will certainly discuss this with the chairman of the Constitutional Affairs Committee, what working rhythm we will choose and when we will do it. There are two possible options, either the law will be passed again without amendment or the law will be reopened, and certainly I am personally in favor of reopening the law," committee chairman Priit Lomp (SDE) told Monday's "Aktuaalne kaamera".

Committee member Erkki Keldo (Reform) said the coalition does not support the adoption of the law in its current form. He believes it should be amended or rewritten.

"The original principle that Soviet monuments can be legitimately removed from public space, that is still the priority and it is important and it has to be agreed how to do it in the most sensible way," Keldo said.

The law was passed by the previous Reform-Isamaa-SDE coalition in February. The president refused to promulgate it, arguing the wording is vague and inconsistent with the Constitution.

Isamaa chairman Helir-Valdor Seeder told AK the law should be adopted without changes. But the party, now in opposition, is also willing to compromise.

"If it is possible to find a certain compromise in the Riigikogu, so that we are able to pass this law, which does not in any way undermine the purpose of this law, and we actually get this law passed, then we are ready to discuss such a compromise," Seeder said.

Keldo said the Riigikogu will start dealing with the law in the near future, likely next month.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Barbara Oja, Helen Wright

Source: Aktuaalne kaamera

Related

news in simple estonian

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

watch: jupiter

Latest news

11:52

Auditor: Ministries' readiness to discharge national security tasks lacking

11:05

Kaja Kallas to meet Polish prime minister in Warsaw on Tuesday

10:19

Estonian Competition Authority rejects Ryanair's airport fee appeal

09:25

Soviet monument removal law returns to Riigikogu next month

08:55

Travelers not put off by rising airline ticket, package holiday costs

08:25

Estonia's real estate market showing signs of recovery

24.04

Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas makes first visit to Ukraine Updated

24.04

Nursipalu compensation process could last a year

24.04

Estonian disc golfer Kristin Tattar wins Champions Cup in Appling, USA

24.04

NGO supervisory board chair: Ukrainian partner may have doctored documents

donate to ukraine

Most Read articles

24.04

Estonia as the car tax black sheep of Europe

24.04

Tallink planning to lay off 400 employees in Estonia

24.04

Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas makes first visit to Ukraine Updated

22.04

Estonian FM: Chinese diplomat's comments are false, misinterpret history

24.04

Estonian MFA summons Chinese diplomat to explain sovereignty comments

24.04

NATO defense plans will add little in terms of troop presence in Estonia

24.04

Estonia plans to give children the right to know if they're adopted

24.04

Estonian government finishes bill to cut back family benefits

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: