Soviet monument removal law returns to Riigikogu next month

Legislation aimed at removing the remaining symbols of the Soviet occupation in Estonia will be discussed again by the Riigikogu in May. The president sent the law back to the parliament earlier this year and the new coalition plan to make changes.

The purpose of the act is to specify the removal of Soviet monuments and symbols from public space. It also covers architectural and artistic work.

The Constitutional and Economic Committee will be given the job of going over the bill.

"We will certainly discuss this with the chairman of the Constitutional Affairs Committee, what working rhythm we will choose and when we will do it. There are two possible options, either the law will be passed again without amendment or the law will be reopened, and certainly I am personally in favor of reopening the law," committee chairman Priit Lomp (SDE) told Monday's "Aktuaalne kaamera".

Committee member Erkki Keldo (Reform) said the coalition does not support the adoption of the law in its current form. He believes it should be amended or rewritten.

"The original principle that Soviet monuments can be legitimately removed from public space, that is still the priority and it is important and it has to be agreed how to do it in the most sensible way," Keldo said.

The law was passed by the previous Reform-Isamaa-SDE coalition in February. The president refused to promulgate it, arguing the wording is vague and inconsistent with the Constitution.

Isamaa chairman Helir-Valdor Seeder told AK the law should be adopted without changes. But the party, now in opposition, is also willing to compromise.

"If it is possible to find a certain compromise in the Riigikogu, so that we are able to pass this law, which does not in any way undermine the purpose of this law, and we actually get this law passed, then we are ready to discuss such a compromise," Seeder said.

Keldo said the Riigikogu will start dealing with the law in the near future, likely next month.

