Vastlakuklid are becoming more popular in Narva

The popularity of Estonia's traditional Shrove Tuesday treat — vastlakuklid — is growing in Narva. The whipped cream buns are considered part of the Estonian cultural space by locals.

As many of the town's inhabitants are ethnically Russian, they do not always follow Estonian traditions. The equivalent holiday in Russia is called Maslenitsa and lasts for a week. But pancakes are the dessert of choice.

On Tuesday, "Aktuaalne kaamera's" Narva correspondent looked at how Vastlapäev was celebrated in Estonia's border town.

While there was no sledding — another Estonian tradition — plenty of vastlakuklid were consumed.

AK visited Alex Kohvik where staff baked buns from a recipe passed on by the previous owner. Several hundred vastlakuklid were filled with cream and lingonberry or rhubarb jam.

"Some order them to the office, some just to take home, some eat them here on the spot. Everyone usually likes them and that's the most important thing for us," said cafe manager Aleksandr Lušin.

Offices or companies with Estonian management are often the biggest consumers as they buy the buns for their staff.

Car dealership Elke Narva ordered two boxes. Assistant manager Olga Frants said the treats are very tasty and popular with her colleagues. She said it is a good way to experience Estonian culture.

The buns were also sold in larger chain supermarkets. AK reported that more vastlakuklid are being purchased every year.

