X

Laadi alla uus Eesti Raadio äpp, kust leiad kõik ERRi raadiojaamad, suure muusikavaliku ja podcastid.

Laadi alla uus
Eesti Raadio äpp
Laadi alla uus
Eesti Raadio äpp

Retailers: Vastlakuklid prices unchanged, but demand rising

News
A vastlakukkel from a Tallinn cafe.
A vastlakukkel from a Tallinn cafe. Source: Helen Wright /ERR
News

The price of Shrove Tuesday buns (vastlakuklid) has not risen, retailers claim, but demand is rising every year.

Vesivärava kohvik in Tallinn's Kadriorg started selling vastlakuklid in mid-January. The owners say demand is slightly higher than average this year.

"All year long we were actually preparing for this day. Today we have all the staff we have at work," said manager Erki End.

He said his prices are not higher than last year.

"Prices are the same as last year. We have not increased the price in the meantime. The regular classic [with only cream – ed.] costs €2.50 and with jam is €2.80," he said.

In different places, bun prices range from €1.50 to €3.50, Tuesday's "Aktuaalne kaamera" reported.

Those mass-produced for supermarkets are often cheaper.

"At Selver, the price is €4.39 for four buns in a box, or €1.10 per bun. The price is the same as last year," said Merje Kips, managing director of bakery Kulinaaria OÜ.

The turnover is also much higher compared to a small cafe.

"Now, in the last two days, we have made around 35,000 freshly baked buns per day. But in total, during the campaign period, we made 170,000 buns," said Kips.

She said this is slightly more than last year.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Merili Nael, Helen Wright

Source: Aktuaalne kaamera

Related

eesti laul 2024

global estonian report

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

21:07

Minister: €800,000 spent on mRiik e-state app not wasted

20:55

Professor: It is very difficult to completely abandon Chinese technology

20:22

Retailers: Vastlakuklid prices unchanged, but demand rising

19:55

MEP calls for EU powers to follow Poland and increase defense spending

19:31

Ice cleats increasingly popular in Estonia, but not welcome indoors

18:00

Estonian Robbie Williams super fan: I can still feel the emotions

17:30

Tsahkna: We could put the last dot on the 'i' in funding of Toronto center

16:55

Vseviov on Russia's stalled Ukraine war: It's who'll go over the edge first

16:36

Former Estonian ambassador to Moscow: Russian now in war of national liberation against the West

16:30

Kallas on Russia's wanted list: This is a familiar scare tactic Updated

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

06.02

Military spending expert: Russia unable to replace weapons pulled from storage

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

16:30

Kallas on Russia's wanted list: This is a familiar scare tactic Updated

13:32

Foreign intelligence agency concerned over Russia-China citizens' rights abroad statement

15:44

Foreign Intelligence Service: Russia's offensive capabilities near Estonia to increase Updated

10:05

Vastlakuklid: The history of Estonia's traditional Shrove Tuesday treat

12.02

Kallas: Trump's comments may 'wake up' some NATO allies

12.02

airBaltic needs to find €200 million in next six months

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: