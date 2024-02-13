Retailers: Vastlakuklid prices unchanged, but demand rising

The price of Shrove Tuesday buns (vastlakuklid) has not risen, retailers claim, but demand is rising every year.

Vesivärava kohvik in Tallinn's Kadriorg started selling vastlakuklid in mid-January. The owners say demand is slightly higher than average this year.

"All year long we were actually preparing for this day. Today we have all the staff we have at work," said manager Erki End.

He said his prices are not higher than last year.

"Prices are the same as last year. We have not increased the price in the meantime. The regular classic [with only cream – ed.] costs €2.50 and with jam is €2.80," he said.

In different places, bun prices range from €1.50 to €3.50, Tuesday's "Aktuaalne kaamera" reported.

Those mass-produced for supermarkets are often cheaper.

"At Selver, the price is €4.39 for four buns in a box, or €1.10 per bun. The price is the same as last year," said Merje Kips, managing director of bakery Kulinaaria OÜ.

The turnover is also much higher compared to a small cafe.

"Now, in the last two days, we have made around 35,000 freshly baked buns per day. But in total, during the campaign period, we made 170,000 buns," said Kips.

She said this is slightly more than last year.

