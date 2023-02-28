Telia starts switching off 3G network in Lääne County

News
Cell tower.
Cell tower. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
News

ISP Telia is switching off its 3G network in Estonia, starting with Lääne County where the process is estimated to take a few weeks.

Mobile communications services provider Telia said Monday that it has commenced switching off 3G in Lääne County, which will take a week or two to finish.

Telia CTO Andre Visse said that the process started in Lääne County because it has relatively few 2G/3G network services users compared to other counties, with most Telia customers relying on its 4G network by now.

"This means that most of our customers in Lääne County already have VoLTE phones, which can be used to make calls in 4G networks."

Telia has sent users that do not have VoLTE supported devices a personal SMS message, notifying them of the network closure. The ISP recommends its customers switch to 4G enabled devices.

"If you have been notified of the [3G] network closure, we urge you to consider switching to a newer device. If you have not received a corresponding message from Telia, you have nothing to worry about," Visse said.

The CTO said that there are virtually no devices that will be rendered useless after the company shuts down its 3G network. Phones that can use both 2G and 3G networks will continue to operate in Telia's 2G network. This means that they can still be used to place and receive calls and short messages.

Here is Telia's schedule for 3G network closures:

  • Lääne County, starting from February 28
  • Pärnu and Rapla counties from March 31
  • Harju County from April 30
  • Tallinn from May 31
  • Ida-Viru, Lääne-Viru, Hiiu and Saare counties from September 30
  • Viljandi, Jõgeva and Järva counties from October 31
  • Tartu, Valga, Põlva and Võru counties from November 30

Competitors Tele2 and Elisa plan to shut down their 3G networks in the coming years.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Marko Tooming, Marcus Turovski

Related

news in simple estonian

2023 riigikogu elections

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

17:01

Photos: US ambassador, USASAC commander meet with troops at Tapa Army Base

16:35

Analysis: Parties' election programs ignore problems of inequality

16:02

Research: New method maps meltwater flows inside glaciers

15:54

University of Tartu removes banned athletics coach from teaching role

15:00

Estonia to simplify rules for flying drones

14:14

Estonia's electric vehicle purchase support scheme proves contentious

13:39

Germany to send Estonian-made surveillance equipment to Ukraine

13:00

Environment ministry encourages water company mergers to save costs

12:20

Statistics: January's producer price index up 12.7 percent on year

11:55

Telia starts switching off 3G network in Lääne County

donate to ukraine

radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

25.02

Captured Russian T-72 tank goes on display in Tallinn Saturday afternoon

25.02

Around 1,300 Russian, Belarusian citizens' firearms permits to be revoked

27.02

US ambassador to Estonia: Putin did not go to Bucha, this is Russia's war

27.02

Estonian Russian-language private media receive €1 million from state

25.02

Estonia wishes to forgo bulk of 1.3 million on-order Pfizer Covid doses

27.02

EDF chief: Some countries chose to ignore last January that war was coming

27.02

Over 60,000 ballots cast on Estonia's first day of advance voting

27.02

Central bank: January average housing loan interest rate up to 4.7 percent

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: