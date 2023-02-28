Cases brought to court by Prosecutor's Office rarely end in acquittal

News
Harju County Court.
Harju County Court. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
News

According to the statistics, once the Estonian Prosecutor's Office brings a criminal case to court, defendants have little hope of being acquitted.

For many years now, only around one percent of criminal court cases in Estonia have ended in an acquittal.

Estonian Ministry of Justice spokesperson Liis Lumiste told ERR, that if all the different types of court proceedings, which took place in Estonia last year are considered together, only around one percent of them ended in acquittal.

"For judgments, which entered into force in 2022, the person taken to court was fully acquitted in only 1.1 percent of cases," Lumiste said.

However, in general procedure cases, six percent of persons were acquitted last year, while in 2021, that figure was seven percent.

In general procedure cases, 15 percent of all persons were convicted last year and 14 percent in 2021.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Michael Cole

Related

news in simple estonian

2023 riigikogu elections

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

20:08

Narva mayor: Now is the wrong time to display destroyed Russian tank

19:50

Cases brought to court by Prosecutor's Office rarely end in acquittal

19:40

War museum: It is not appropriate to leave flowers at the Russian tank

19:20

Omniva's profits increase despite reduced annual turnover

18:49

Election Commission tells voters to stop sharing ballot photos

18:19

13 percent of Estonia's electorate have already voted

18:10

Rescue Board to fund 23 local nonprofits' crisis response capacity projects

17:37

Tallinn plans sustainable district heating from seawater

17:29

Estonian state expects to pay out €125 million in energy subsidies

17:01

Photos: US ambassador, USASAC commander meet with troops at Tapa Army Base

donate to ukraine

radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

25.02

Around 1,300 Russian, Belarusian citizens' firearms permits to be revoked

25.02

Captured Russian T-72 tank goes on display in Tallinn Saturday afternoon

27.02

US ambassador to Estonia: Putin did not go to Bucha, this is Russia's war

27.02

Estonian Russian-language private media receive €1 million from state

25.02

Estonia wishes to forgo bulk of 1.3 million on-order Pfizer Covid doses

11:49

Minister: We will discuss the tank exhibit with cities

27.02

EDF chief: Some countries chose to ignore last January that war was coming

27.02

Over 60,000 ballots cast on Estonia's first day of advance voting

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: