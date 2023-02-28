Cases brought to court by Prosecutor's Office rarely end in acquittal

According to the statistics, once the Estonian Prosecutor's Office brings a criminal case to court, defendants have little hope of being acquitted.

For many years now, only around one percent of criminal court cases in Estonia have ended in an acquittal.

Estonian Ministry of Justice spokesperson Liis Lumiste told ERR, that if all the different types of court proceedings, which took place in Estonia last year are considered together, only around one percent of them ended in acquittal.

"For judgments, which entered into force in 2022, the person taken to court was fully acquitted in only 1.1 percent of cases," Lumiste said.

However, in general procedure cases, six percent of persons were acquitted last year, while in 2021, that figure was seven percent.

In general procedure cases, 15 percent of all persons were convicted last year and 14 percent in 2021.

