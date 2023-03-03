Estonian finance minister's company annual reports still unsubmitted

As she took office last fall, Minister of Finance Annely Akkermann (Reform) said that the annual reports of companies she owns, which had not been submitted for several years, would be completed soon. In reality, they still have yet to be submitted to the commercial register. The minister claimed she hasn't been able to deal with the issue due to working long hours, but promised to do so following the elections.

Owned by Akkermann are Luited OÜ, which offers moving services, and yacht maintenace provider Eystra Yachts OÜ, and annual reports haven't been submitted for several years by either. The most recent annual reports submitted to Estonia's central commercial register are for 2019.

The current finance minister also owns shares in Kihnu Majanduse OÜ and Kihnu Põllumajanduse OÜ, annual reports for the latter of which are likewise long since overdue.

Akkermann told ERR that only a lack of time is behind the delay in submitting the these reports.

"I have completely backburnered all of my personal affairs," she explained. "There's nothing else to it. The work of finance minister has been much more intense than I had thought."

The minister added that she would submit the reports once the current election campaign ends. She said that the report for Kihnu Põllumajanduse OÜ is nearly complete, after which the rest will be done right away as well.

Akkermann admitted that it is her role as minister of finance to set an example for other business-owners as well, but stated that she nonetheless absolutely cannot find the time to get these reports submitted.

"I'm working 16 hours a day right now; I can't take any more," she said.

By law, businesses are required to submit an annual report for each year, even for years during which no economic activity has taken place.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!