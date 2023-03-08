Akkermann: State budget cuts could reach €1 billion

News
Annely Akkermann.
Annely Akkermann. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
News

According to outgoing Minister of Finance Annely Akkermann (Reform) ), around €1 billion in cuts may be needed to balance the Estonian state budget next year. "To move towards achieving a balance, fixed expenditure will have to be cut by a billion," Akkermann said on Vikerraadio's "Uudis +" program.

"Perhaps the worst thing is, that the recession in the fourth quarter of last year was four percent, according to the preliminary data. This shows that you can't count very much on economic growth when setting the budget," she added.

"Putting together next year's budget along with a four-year fiscal strategy, will not be easy. A lot of tough decisions will have to be taken over the next six months," Akkermann said.

According to Akkermann, the Estonian Ministry of Finance's spring economic forecast, which is due on April 6, will, along with the summer economic forecast, provide the basis for preparing the new state budget and four-year state budget strategy.

State budget deficit of 1.2 percent

Commenting on Estonia's state budget, Akkermann said, that while at the beginning of last year the deficit was projected to be 2.7 percent of gross domestic product (GDP), by the end of the year it was much smaller, at 1.2 percent of GDP.

On a positive note, Akkermann also highlighted, that the worst of the inflation may have passed. Prices rose by less than one percent between January and February, while energy costs have fallen sharply so far this year. At the end of 2022, corporate profits were at an all-time high, providing hope that companies will be able to weather the tough times and start growing again.

Akkermann remains tight-lipped on taxes and cuts

Akkermann was reluctant to go into detail when asked what cuts or tax reforms could be implemented to help balance the budget, as a result of the coalition talks, which have just begun.

However, she did point to the €50 million earmarked for free public transport as one possible area where cuts could be made. The funds could instead be used to finance road maintenance, as the amount currently set aside for roads in the four-year budget strategy is below the sustainability rate.

On tax increases, Akkermann said, that from next year, the increase in land taxes from will bring some relief to local government budgets.

"I also know, that from this summer the first wind farm fees will start to come in. They will be quite small, but if we look at the longer term and more of these wind farms and offshore wind farms are built, then, if Estonia's wind potential can be harnessed, the revenues will be in the hundreds of millions per year," she said.

According to Akkermann, the Estonian Tax and Customs Board, which falls under the administration of the Ministry of Finance, expects to collect more than €13 billion in taxes this year. The State Shared Service Center, along with other agencies, will bring in just over €1 billion in EU subsidies to Estonia.

Akkermann also admitted that allocating three percent of GDP to national defense in the state budget and the four-year budget strategy will be "a very difficult task indeed".

"However, we do all understand that the country needs defense. That was agreed in the cabinet and presented to the Riigikogu at the beginning of the year," she added.

Estonia's 2023 state budget will have total revenues of €15.6 billion and total expenditure of €16.8 billion. According to the budget adopted in December, the tax burden in 2023 will be 33.3 percent of GDP, and the structural deficit will remain at 2.6 percent.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Michael Cole

Related

news in simple estonian

2023 riigikogu elections

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

Latest news

18:02

Helme: 'I am arguing against Reform ministers, not EDF chief'

18:00

Niguliste Church faces delayed opening due to technical problems

17:45

Estonian MFA summons Georgian ambassador over 'foreign agents' bill

17:11

Tallinn bringing pedestrians aboveground, but tunnels slated to remain

16:50

Gallery: Reform, SDE, Eesti 200 start coalition negotiations

16:46

'Flo's Retrospective' wins at Baltic Most Beautiful Books competition

16:30

Akkermann: State budget cuts could reach €1 billion

16:16

Soodla military training area development concerns local residents

16:01

Vabamu opens exhibition on 150-year history of women's movements in Estonia

15:33

Freedom Square photo exhibition to show Ukrainians who fled to Estonia

donate to ukraine

Most Read articles

07.03

Kaja Kallas: Reform inviting Eesti 200, Social Democrats to coalition talks Updated

07.03

Kaja Kallas: Estonian budget has to be reduced

06.03

Reform Party takes landslide win in 2023 Riigikogu elections

07.03

Kristina Kallas: We want minister candidates questioned by Riigikogu

07.03

President vetoes Soviet monuments law, citing unconstitutionality Updated

08:04

40 MPs at last Riigikogu failed to get reelected Sunday

11:02

Baltic Tours suspected of fraud by European Public Prosecutors' Office

07.03

Helme: Reform to treat Eesti 200 and SDE to endless humiliation

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: