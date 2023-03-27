Tallinn mayor, city council chair monthly gross pay rises above €8,000

Top civil servants will see double-figure percentage pay increases for 2023, with both the Tallinn mayor and the Tallinn city council chair due to get more than €8,000 per month, gross.

From April 1 this year, both Tallinn City Council Chair (ie. the speaker of the chamber) Jevgeni Ossinovski (SDE) and Mayor of Tallinn Mihhail Kõlvart (Center, both men pictured above) will see their monthly gross wage rise to €8,226.07, from the €7,012.39 paid this past year, Tallinn City Government spokesperson Vilve Raik told ERR's Russian-language news portal.

Other top public servants to see a pay hike include the President of the Republic of Estonia Alar Karis, Riigikogu speaker Jüri Ratas (Center) and Supreme Court Chief Justice Villu Kõve.

These officials' monthly wage will rise by 14 percent, to a reported €8,318 per month, starting April 1.

These increases take place annually, on an indexation basis calculated in mid-March by the Ministry of Finance.

Twenty percent of the index is based on the total annual Consumer Price Index growth, while 80 percent is based on the pensions insurance component of social tax.

Last year, the index of the top salary rate stood at 1.079, in other words top civil servants' pay rose by 8 percent, ERR reports.

Tallinn's seven deputy mayors (from the Center Party and from the Social Democrats) were paid €6,156.22 per month gross, as of 2022.

