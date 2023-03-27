Tallinn mayor, city council chair monthly gross pay rises above €8,000

News
A Tallinn city council chambers session in progress, with Mayor Mihhail Kõlvart (standing) and Council Chair Jevgeni Ossinovski.
A Tallinn city council chambers session in progress, with Mayor Mihhail Kõlvart (standing) and Council Chair Jevgeni Ossinovski. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
News

Top civil servants will see double-figure percentage pay increases for 2023, with both the Tallinn mayor and the Tallinn city council chair due to get more than €8,000 per month, gross.

From April 1 this year, both Tallinn City Council Chair (ie. the speaker of the chamber) Jevgeni Ossinovski (SDE) and Mayor of Tallinn Mihhail Kõlvart (Center, both men pictured above) will see their monthly gross wage rise to €8,226.07, from the €7,012.39 paid this past year, Tallinn City Government spokesperson Vilve Raik told ERR's Russian-language news portal.

Other top public servants to see a pay hike include the President of the Republic of Estonia Alar Karis, Riigikogu speaker Jüri Ratas (Center) and Supreme Court Chief Justice Villu Kõve.

These officials' monthly wage will rise by 14 percent, to a reported €8,318 per month, starting April 1.

These increases take place annually, on an indexation basis calculated in mid-March by the Ministry of Finance.

Twenty percent of the index is based on the total annual Consumer Price Index growth, while 80 percent is based on the pensions insurance component of social tax.

Last year, the index of the top salary rate stood at 1.079, in other words top civil servants' pay rose by 8 percent, ERR reports.

Tallinn's seven deputy mayors (from the Center Party and from the Social Democrats) were paid €6,156.22 per month gross, as of 2022.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Aleksander Krjukov

Related

news in simple estonian

2023 riigikogu elections

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

Latest news

11:06

Supreme Court hopes to resolve all election complaints by week's end

10:26

Estonia in favor of extending European Commission gas consumption limit

09:17

Isamaa calls for incoming coalition to address demographic crisis

08:44

Court ruling on former TLT chief €120,000 severance pay enters into force

08:24

Tallinn mayor, city council chair monthly gross pay rises above €8,000

08:11

The three new Riigikogu opposition parties not likely to cooperate heavily

07:42

Gallery: Arrival of spring meltwater inundates Emalätte caves

25.03

Gallery: Belarusians mark Freedom Day in Tallinn

25.03

March 25 deportations commemoration parallels current situation in Ukraine

25.03

Minister's call for bar on new oil shale mining a surprise to sector

donate to ukraine

Most Read articles

24.03

Estonia expels Russian Embassy diplomat declared persona non grata

25.03

March 25 deportations commemoration parallels current situation in Ukraine

13.04

Rapes in Ukraine prompt protest in front of Tallinn's Russian Embassy

25.03

Gallery: Belarusians mark Freedom Day in Tallinn

25.03

Nordic 'joint air force' initiative should strengthen Baltic security also

24.03

Bank of Estonia's 2022 profits confirmed at €0

25.03

Petrõkina first Estonian to reach figure skating world championships top 10

25.03

Expert: 2022 fall in Estonia's PPP compared with EU average no big surprise

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: