Supreme Court hopes to resolve all election complaints by week's end

Supreme Court.
Supreme Court. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
The Supreme Court has resolved seven out of 16 election complaints it has received and hopes to get through the remaining nine this week.

"The top court must resolve election challenges inside seven days of their filing. Therefore, all complaints currently in proceedings should be resolved by the end of the week," the Supreme Court's press representative Arno Põder told ERR Monday.

"The process could take a few extra days should the details of complaints need to be specified," he added.

Põder remarked that the top court has received a total of 16 complaints following the March 5 elections of which nine remain unresolved.

He said that most complaints concern electronic voting, claiming either alleged violations or protesting the credibility of the system itself.

The spokesperson also said that the Supreme Court joined two similar complaints by the Conservative People's Party (EKRE) into one on Thursday. The deadline for resolving the joint complaints is March 30.

The deadline for challenging decisions by the National Electoral Committee expired last week, meaning no new relevant complaints can be filed with the Supreme Court.

