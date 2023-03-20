EKRE once again appeals March 5 election e-vote with Supreme Court

The opposition Conservative People's Party of Estonia (EKRE) is once again appealing to the Supreme Court on the e-vote component of the March 5 Riigikogu election.

Supreme Court spokesperson Arno Põder told ERR Monday that: "EKRE's complaining on the e-vote was filed with the Supreme Court Friday, which was then in accordance with proper practice forwarded to the National Electoral Committee (VVK), in order for them to provide their own explanations to the court."

EKRE is in fact contesting a March 14 decision by the VVK which partly rejected EKRE's complaint.

The complaint is also partly under review; that it was not reviewed in whole results from its having missed the deadline to appeal electoral results.

The final election result, which provisionally saw EKRE's Riigikogu seat tally drop by two, to 17, while the Reform Party's rose by three seats, to 37, has not been officially announced, since this cannot be done until all complaints have been satisfied.

EKRE had previously issued a complaint on the e-vote result with the Supreme Court, which the Tartu-based court threw out on March 10, ostensibly on the grounds that the VVK had not settled the matter. As noted above, the VVK says the complaint was filed after the deadline to do so.

