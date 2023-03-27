New coalition aims to sign agreement on April 10

The Riigikogu's White Hall.
The Riigikogu's White Hall. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
Estonia's next coalition is aiming to sign its governing agreement on April 10, although nothing is set in stone yet, said MP Mart Võrklaev (Reform) on Monday.

The first Riigikogu session may be held in the next couple of weeks, he told ERR.

"The aim is that when the Riigikogu convenes, we should have agreements at least in terms of who will be the chairman of the Riigikogu," said Võrklaev.

The Riigikogu is still waiting for the National Electoral Committee to announce the official results of the March 5 election. The delays have been caused after the results were challenged in the Supreme Court.

Sixteen complaints were raised and seven have been dealt with so far. The institution hopes to finalize the remaining nine this week.

The new Riigikogu cannot convene until the results have been announced.

Reform, Eesti 200 and the Social Democratic Party have been in negotiations since the start of March.

Editor: Helen Wright

