Estonia's new health service portal to launch next month

Digilugu
Digilugu Source: Digilugu.ee
Estonia's digital health website Patient Portal (Digilugu) is undergoing a €1.1 million redesign and will be relaunched next month.

The current website was launched 15 years ago and is now rather behind the times, Tuesday's "Aktuaalne kaamera" (AK) reported.

The new site, called "Terviseportaal", will be available to view next month.

"From April, you can go to the new portal via Digiloo to view prescription data, information on the cost of health insurance bills, vaccination data and digital prescriptions, and to book an appointment with a doctor," said Pille Kink, head of Services at the Health and Welfare Information Systems Centre (TEHIK).

The Patient Portal (Digilugu) will remain active until the autumn before being taken offline.

Terviseportaal will also feature a broader range of services.

If the current portal is primarily a place to view health data, in the future it will also make recommendations. It will be able to remind people when they should make a doctor's appointment, for example, said Kink.

The website will also be more user-friendly and accessible on mobile phones.

Evgeni Nikolaevski, Estonian Health Insurance Fund product manager, said feedback can be given from April.

"You can try the service and give us your feedback on whether something is bothering you, whether something could be better, more comfortable, maybe even nicer. Then we will be able to make changes and improvements on an ongoing basis, and from the autumn we will open the health portal with all the services," he told AK.

--

Editor: Helen Wright

Source: Aktuaalne kaamera

