Minister Järvan: TikTok to be banned on state officials' work phones

News
Kristjan Järvan (Isamaa).
Kristjan Järvan (Isamaa). Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
News

Use and installation of the TikTok app is to be banned from smartphones issued by the state, to officials, outgoing Minister of IT and Foreign Trade Kristjan Järvan (Isamaa) told daily Eesti Päevaleht (EPL).

In response to an EPL question, in an interview with the daily, asking whether the Estonian state has weighed up banning apps such as TikTok on official phones, Järvan said: "This will be closed down on all centrally managed devices, this month."

"If a public official uses their private phone while at work, we really won't be looking into that," the minister added.

"This initially only concerns TikTok, which will be removed from centrally managed smartphones, while its installation will be prohibited [too]," Järvan went on.

Created by ByteDance, a company based in the People's Republic of China (PRC), the use of TikTok has raised security concerns about the extent to which it provides surveillance information about the user's activities.

While private sector firms in the PRC must provide their data to the state, at the latter's request, other countries are concerned about the same thing happening with their own state officials – in short, espionage.

Several Western nations, have limited or banned the use of TikTok on officials' phones, including the U.K., where a ban on its installation on all devices connected to the House of Commons and the House of Lords was put in place last week, while Scotland has also followed suit in banning TikTok's use on parliamentary smartphones used in Holyrood.

The platform is also widely used by teens and young people to provide video content specific to that age group.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Mait Ots

Related

news in simple estonian

2023 riigikogu elections

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

Latest news

12:56

Politico sources: Henrik Hololei to resign from European Commission post

12:55

Expert: High emotional stakes major factor in record March 5 voter turnout

12:34

Global Estonian Report: March 29-April 5

11:50

Reform chief whip: Main election issue was security not marriage equality

11:10

Politico: Estonia's EPF actions were 'completely legal'

09:33

Statistics: Trips outside Estonia 90 percent up on year to 2022

08:43

Party ratings: Eesti 200 surpasses Center Party

08:19

Deputy mayor: Switch to electric public transport may take longer than 2035

08:08

Minister Järvan: TikTok to be banned on state officials' work phones

07:44

Alar Karis to Slovak counterpart: Ukraine victory in both our interests

donate to ukraine

Most Read articles

28.03

Estonia rejects Politico claims, describes them as malicious slander

28.03

Politico: Estonia using EPF to modernize its military

28.03

Research: Estonians are too selective when it comes to sustainable behavior

28.03

Estonia's new health service portal to launch next month

27.03

Mayor: Tallinn's public transport will continue to be free

24.03

Estonia expels Russian Embassy diplomat declared persona non grata

28.03

European Commission spokesperson: We have not established EPF misuse

28.03

New government to take office likely in the second half of April

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: