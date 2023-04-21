Real estate transactions continued to fall in Q1 2023

Real estate transactions in Estonia fell by nearly a third on year to the first quarter of 2023 (Q1 2023), to 8,882 purchases totaling €895 million in value.

The number of transactions is the lowest in 10 years – in Q1 2013, the figure stood at 8,800.

Furthermore, the last time the total value of transactions in a single quarter stood at this low a level was in Q2 2020, though on month, activity picked up in March after a quiet January and February.

Q1 2023 real estate transactions quick facts (Source: Maa-amet).

Number of transactions fell 27 percent on year; total value fell 28 percent on year.

Number of transactions fell year-on-year in all 15 Estonian counties,; total value rose only in Lääne-Viru County (up around a third on year).

Compared with Q4 2022, transactions number fell 19 percent, and total value was down 27 percent.

Residential sales transactions fell by a fifth in number, compared with Q1 2022, and by 13 percent compared with Q4 2022.

5,172 apartment sales transactions were made, 4,722 of which were residential properties.

Secondary market transactions fell by a quarter on year; new apartment transactions fell by 10 percent approximately.

Q1 2023 real estate in Tallinn, quick facts (Source: Maa-amet).

The average price per square meter of a new apartment in Tallinn stood at €3,723, while the price-per-square-meter rose by a tenth over the year, and by 3 percent on the preceding quarter.

The share of first-time sales in apartment transactions stood at 21 percent; every second new apartment was sold, in Tallinn.

The average price-per-square-meter of an apartment on the secondary market in Tallinn stood at €2,656, with a price rise on year of 5 percent.

Compared with the previous quarter, the average price of apartments on the secondary market in Tallinn fell by 2 percent.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!