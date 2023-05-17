European Parliament elections scheduled for June 2024

The date for the next European Parliament elections has been set for the beginning of June, officials announced on Wednesday.

Over 400 million European Union citizens will be able to cast their ballots between June 6-9.

Elections take place every five years with voters choosing members for the 705-seat parliament.

Estonian nationals and nationals of other EU member states who have registered their place of residence in Estonia with their local government have the right to vote, according to the state information portal.

Find out more about who and where you can vote on the EP's website.

