Elron adds trains to western departures

Elron trains in Tallinn.
Elron trains in Tallinn. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
Passenger train operator Elron said that it has added more departures on the westward routes from Tallinn, with trains now departing at steady intervals.

"The people of Keila, Saue or Laagri have not enjoyed such frequent train traffic in the past. It is also important for passengers that trains now depart at steady intervals – every 15 minutes during the morning rush hour, every 20 minutes in the evening rush hour, and every 30 minutes at other times," Ronnie Kongo, head of sales for Elron said via a press release.

He said that renovation work had disrupted the westward departures for a long time, leaving the schedule in a near-permanent state of flux. "Now, people going to and from Tallinn can once again get to where they're going quickly to avoid traffic jams caused by renovation work in the heart of the city," Kongo added.

Elron also communicated how long it will take its trains to reach more important destinations. The travel time from Tallinn to Laagri is 21 minutes, which grows to 28 minutes for Saue, 35 minutes for Keila and 59 minutes for Paldiski.

AS Eesti Liinirongid, operating the Elron trademark, is a state-owned company in charge of organizing passenger rail traffic on Estonian Railways and Edelaraudtee AS' railroad.

Elron operates over 200 daily departures and caters to more than 20,000 daily passengers. Elron trains were used to take 7.1 million trips last year.

Elron's train schedule can be found at www.elron.ee.

--

Editor: Marcus Turovski

