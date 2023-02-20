Negotiations between railway workers union, Elron stall

Salary negotiations between the Estonian Railway Worker's Union and passenger train company Elron have ground to a halt, the Confederation of Estonian Trade Unions said on Monday.

The union will now turn to the national conciliator to find a solution after both parties failed to reach an agreement over pay rises for train drivers and traffic controllers.

Elron's Aleksandr Jakušev said drivers are ready to strike, "Aktuaalne kaamera" reported.

--

