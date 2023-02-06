Tallink, seamen's union sign four-year collective wage agreement

News
A Tallink ferry at the Port of Tallinn.
A Tallink ferry at the Port of Tallinn. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
News

Tallink and the Estonian Seamen's Independent Union on Monday finalized the details of a four-year collective agreement that will raise wages by at least 13 percent.

The state-owned company and union started negotiations on Thursday following a warning strike last month.

A model for calculating pay rises in the coming years has also been agreed which takes into account the median wage and the Bank of Estonia's forecasts, Tallink said.

The union initially fought for a 17.5 percent increase for service personnel and 22.5 percent rise for technical personnel.

It settled for a 13.5 percent increase for service personnel and a 16.1 percent rise for technical personnel.

Chairman of Tallink's board Paavo Nõgene said the agreement ensures "greater stability" for the company and employees.

It will also help the company plan the number of ships needed in the future, he said.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Marko Tooming, Helen Wright

Related

EESTI LAUL 2023

2023 riigikogu elections

radio tallinn

donate to ukraine

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

22:34

Tallink, seamen's union sign four-year collective wage agreement

22:11

Estonia sends medical aid to Turkey to assist earthquake rescue operations

20:19

Tartu Aiport planning to relaunch Helsinki flight connection by autumn

19:55

New Russian oil price cap will have little impact on Estonia's economy

16:34

Construction of new tram line restricts Tallinn city traffic in March

15:17

President to award 167 people with state decorations this year

15:09

Azovstal defenders: Refugees should be asked if Crimea is part of Ukraine

14:28

President Alar Karis issues condolences over Turkey quake

14:09

Reform Party: Nursipalu issue on hold until new Riigikogu takes up seats Updated

12:55

Estonian tax board reminds public to declare income from platform work

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

01.02

Ryanair to close seven more departures from Tallinn

09:58

Minister: Ryanair has not 'slammed the door' on Tallinn Airport

03.02

Ryanair: Airport's illogical fee hike reason for cancellations

16:34

Construction of new tram line restricts Tallinn city traffic in March

04.02

Canadian director shooting new movie in Estonian at open air museum

05.02

Kaja Kallas: Together, we will always win

04.02

Russian oil restrictions could be threat to environment in Gulf of Finland

12:55

Estonian tax board reminds public to declare income from platform work

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: