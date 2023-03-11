Paper: Striking food couriers say locked out of app Friday

A food courier at work.
A food courier at work. Source: ERR
Tartu-based food couriers who provide their services using a well-known app reported that they were unable to access the platform during and after a strike organized Friday, daily Tartu Postimees reports.

That there was a strike at all related to claims of a reduced base wage for couriers who use the Wolt platform, from its earlier level of €3 per delivery, and a lack of transparency over a newly installed tax system for workers using the app, whereas soon after the strike began, at 4.30 p.m. Friday, a courier told the daily that he and other couriers who were actively striking could not access Wolt.

The courier said that the strikers had announced their intentions via Facebook, and found that while they were unable to access Wolt, a friend who used the Bolt taxi app and was also aware of the strike action, had been able to log on to that platform.

The courier said strikers numbered 50-60, adding that he and his colleagues had met at various places where couriers congregate, and distributed flyers, while may participants had clocked off from delivering for the day in any case.

However, Wolt Baltikum spokesperson Piert Pert said that the issue was simply one of a tech bug with the app, which couriers had been informed of, and which lasted around an hour, adding that there were: "A small number of users who have still been experiencing issues, and we are working to fully resolve the problem."

The original Tartu Postimees piece (in Estonian) is here.

Wolt, whose parent company is Finnish, is one of three major food delivery apps available in Estonia, along with Bolt Food and Fudy.

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Source: Postimees

