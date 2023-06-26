Estonian government meets on Monday to discuss developments in Russia

Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas (Reform).
Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas (Reform). Source: Jürgen Randma / Government Office
On Monday morning, the Estonian government held an extraordinary cabinet meeting, during which ministers were briefed on the latest developments in Russia and their potential impact.

"I can continue to assure you that there is no threat to Estonia from what is happening in Russia. We are constantly monitoring the situation and exchanging information with allies and partners, because Russia remains unpredictable and, although Prigozhin has stopped, the situation and its long-term consequences raise many questions. For this reason, our presence on the eastern border will remain heightened and we do not want Estonian people to travel to Russia," said Prime Minister Kaja Kallas.

According to the Prime Minister, we will only see the impact of recent events on the war in Ukraine at some point in the future. "From our point of view, the most important thing is that the international focus remains on the victory Ukraine and continued support for Ukrainians until they defeat the aggressor," Kallas stressed.

The Prime Minister's meeting with the ministers and representatives of enforcement authorities most closely involved in the subject already took place on Saturday. On the same day, Kaja Kallas met her counterparts from Latvia, Lithuania, Finland, Sweden, Poland, and Belgium, with whom activities will be coordinated.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs still advises against travelling to Russia, and Estonian citizens temporarily staying in Russia are asked to return to Estonia.

--

Editor: Michael Cole

