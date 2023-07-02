Ida-Viru County Vocational Education Center to be run by Mati Lukas

Mati Lukas.
Mati Lukas. Source: Mati Lukas Foundation
The Ida-Viru County Vocational Education Center, after losing its principal for failure to cope with the transition to Estonian-language education, will be run by experienced education executive Mati Lukas.

Mati Lukas (68) worked as principal of the Avinurme High School (1978-1982) after graduating from the Tallinn Pedagogical Institute. He has also managed the Väike-Maarja High School and the Estonian School of Diplomacy and served as rector of the Audentes Business School and the Estonian Entrepreneurship University of Applied Sciences.

The Ida-Viru County Vocational Education Center has three study locations in Jõhvi, Sillamäe and Narva. It is Estonia's second largest vocational school that has 2,500 students, 3,000 people involved in in-service training and a staff of 270. Minister of Education and Research Kristina Kallas (Eesti 200) ordered the school's recent head Hannes Mets to quit this week.

The Language Inspectorate has ordered the school to pay 64 fines over its employees' insufficient Estonian language skills this year alone. The ministry's supervisory control proceedings also found the school's Estonian level to be insufficient.

Minister Kallas said that ministry officials who have knowingly ignored the school's shortcomings over the years must also share in the responsibility.

Editor: Marcus Turovski



