Estonian Business School to start building central Tallinn campus this year

Planning permission has been given for the construction of the Estonian Business School's (EBS) new learning and business campus. Work will get underway on the large-scale construction project on Lauteri tänav, central Tallinn in the second half of this year.

The future campus will have a total area of 44,000 square meters and the estimated cost of the development project is €100 million. The project is being carried out by EBS in partnership with Metro Capital.

The most prominent part of the campus will be a 30-story high-rise building on central Tallinn's Lauteri tänav. The building has been designed by ALA Architects from Finland, whose best-known works include the Helsinki Central Library "Oodi" and the new terminal of Helsinki-Vantaa Airport.

The new campus aims to create a hub of entrepreneurial and learning opportunities for people involved in entrepreneurship and business education.

Most of the classrooms in the current EBS educational building will remain there, with the new building adding team rooms, quiet study areas, high-tech classrooms and event spaces.

Plans for the complex also include catering facilities, a sports hall, roof garden and 100 apartments.

A view of the planned EBS campus. Source: ALA Arhitektid/EBS

--

