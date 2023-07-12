Estonian Business School to start building central Tallinn campus this year

News
A view of the planned EBS campus.
A view of the planned EBS campus. Source: ALA Arhitektid/EBS
News

Planning permission has been given for the construction of the Estonian Business School's (EBS) new learning and business campus. Work will get underway on the large-scale construction project on Lauteri tänav, central Tallinn in the second half of this year.

The future campus will have a total area of 44,000 square meters and the estimated cost of the development project is €100 million. The project is being carried out by EBS in partnership with Metro Capital.

The most prominent part of the campus will be a 30-story high-rise building on central Tallinn's Lauteri tänav. The building has been designed by ALA Architects from Finland, whose best-known works include the Helsinki Central Library "Oodi" and the new terminal of Helsinki-Vantaa Airport.

The new campus aims to create a hub of entrepreneurial and learning opportunities for people involved in entrepreneurship and business education.

Most of the classrooms in the current EBS educational building will remain there, with the new building adding team rooms, quiet study areas, high-tech classrooms and event spaces.

Plans for the complex also include catering facilities, a sports hall, roof garden and 100 apartments.

A view of the planned EBS campus. Source: ALA Arhitektid/EBS

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Michael Cole

Related

news in simple estonian

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

18:54

Estonia's strawberry database helps fight crime

18:43

Roadwork in Tallinn difficult, but no major alterations to schedule

17:08

Estonian defense minister: We would not be ready for another Nursipalu

16:15

Meelis Oidsalu: Baltics' defense spending should be 4 to 4.5 percent of GDP

15:54

Finance minister: Proposed car tax will consider rural-urban differences

15:12

EDF chief: NATO defense plan approval will ensure a more rapid response

15:06

British RAF Eurofighters on low altitude exercises over Estonia this week

14:46

Expert: NATO big hitters lack clear post-war security vision for Ukraine

14:01

Estonian Business School to start building central Tallinn campus this year

13:20

Estonia has written off 728,000 COVID vaccine doses this year

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

11.07

Cases of Lyme disease have increased dramatically over the past year

09.07

NATO allies send 1,000 troops to help guard Vilnius summit

11.07

Estonia has biggest real estate and rental price increases in EU

08:11

Bolt revenue up 152 percent on year to 2022, still made a loss

10:30

Retail theft cases in Estonia up more than 50 percent from last year

11.07

Estonian PM: Ukraine's NATO membership is being taken seriously Updated

11.07

Baltic states to provide training areas for NATO air forces

09:50

Military ordnance found near Tapa station halted train traffic

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: