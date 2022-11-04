Construction of Estonian Business School's high-rise could start soon

News
The new EBS building (3D illustration).
The new EBS building (3D illustration). Source: ALA OY
News

The construction of a high-rise building for the Estonian Business School (EBS) in the heart of Tallinn has reached the point of acquiring a building permit, Mart Habakuk, member of the board and chancellor of EBS and partner at real estate firm Metro Capital, said.

Last month, the EBS applied for a building permission in Tallinn.

The company plans to begin development of the 30-story residential, commercial and educational building before 2025.

"This all hinges on the building permit and the economic situation, i.e. consumer confidence," Habakuk told ERR.

The development will be carried out in two phases: the first phase will consist of an underground parking space (three underground floors), and the second phase will comprise a new four-story building at the intersection of Lennuki and Kuke streets and a 30-story tower on the eastern side of the plot.

The Finnish architectural firm ALA OY won the architectural competition for the EBS building in 2020. The winning design calls for a 4,500-square-metre extension to the existing 6,000-square-metre building at Lauteri tänav reaching as far as Lennuki tänav.

The new EBS building will feature lecture halls, group study rooms, conference rooms and quiet work spaces.

The higher floors of the building (a total of 15,000 square metres) will house apartments, the sale of which will cover the most part of the necessary investment the new EBS learning and business facilities.

The Estonian Business School (EBS) is a private university with campuses in Tallinn and Helsinki. The university has 1,400 undergraduate, graduate and doctoral students, more than 300 of whom are Finnish nationals. The EBS Group also manages a secondary school with 120 students.

The new TBS building (3D illustration). Source: ALA OY

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Kristina Kersa

Related

radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

donate to ukraine

updates from ukraine

Latest news

19:22

Scientists seek insulation solutions for 9-story apartment buildings

17:44

Colonel: Observing elite units helps predict Russia's next move in Kherson

17:16

Construction of Estonian Business School's high-rise could start soon

17:14

Helme blocks Mihkelson from representing Estonia abroad

17:13

Gallery: ECB President Lagarde visits Estonia, gives public lecture

16:25

'Melchior the Apothecary' wins two awards at film festival in US

16:14

Bar Association to investigate plaintiff's lawyer in Mihkelson case

15:43

Interview | American student on swapping Virginia for Estonia

15:12

Solman: Companies received €638 million in governmental aid last year

14:49

Operail nine-month freight volumes halved due to Russia sanctions

Watch again

Most Read articles

03.11

Estonia gives up stake in Finnish LNG terminal

31.10

Colonel: Russians know they cannot afford to surrender Kherson

10:29

Daily: EKRE councilor who hit cyclist was working as Bolt driver at time

03.11

Ossipenko taken into custody after circuit court rules arrest necessary Updated

03.11

Government not planning to compensate large companies for energy costs

03.11

Reinsalu: Ukraine's integration with NATO reinforces Estonia's security

07:48

Ministry calls for assessing local councilors' Estonian language levels

09:34

EU Commissioner: Substitute found for every last molecule of Russian gas

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: