Kantar Emor: ETV and ERR Estonian residents' favored media brands

ETV, the flagship TV channel operated by public broadcaster ERR, has been rated favorite media brand for the fourth year running, according to a recent survey, while ERR as a whole has risen to second place.

The survey, conducted by pollsters Kantar Emor, quizzed Estonian residents, and found 35 percent of respondents picking ETV as one of the most favored media brands, for the fourth year in a row – as long as Kantar has been conducting the survey, in fact.

ETV was followed by ERR as a whole, up from third place last year, and fourth place in 2021. News portal Delfi ranked third.

ETV also placed first by all age groups, other than 15-24 year-olds.

Additionally, one of ERR's radio stations, Vikerraadio, placed sixth.

As for respondents of "other nationalities", in practice meaning primarily Russian-speaking residents of Estonia, the favorite brand was ETV+, ERR's Russian-language channel, followed by Delfi and ERR as a whole. The latter has grown in popularity among residents of other nationalities, rising a couple of places in the rankings each year so far.

Kantar Emor conducted its study of media brands for the fourth year in a row., interviewing just under 1,000 people aged 15-74, in the period May 11 to 22. A total of 76 media brands were referenced in the survey.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!