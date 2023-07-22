Türi grass patch unintentionally brings forth cereal crops instead

The central Estonian town of Türi got an unintended landscaping revamp of a more agricultural theme, after cereal crops started sprouting in a patch normally reserved for grass, local daily Järva teataja (JT) reports .

A small strip running between the street and the sidewalk on Vabriku pst, in the town center, is usually a grassy area but this summer, wheat crops have sprung forth.

Municipal landscape gardener Ele Schiff told JT that this had not been an intentional, hipster-esque installation; seeds were likely contained in new soil which was put in place in the landscaped area.

For this reason, Schiff said, the decision was made to leave the cereal crops in place, given its unintended enhancement of the urban space.

The situation has led to the inevitable jokes about harvesting the crops, perhaps for use in brewing beer for the city's administration, Schiff added.

