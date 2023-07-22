Türi grass patch unintentionally brings forth cereal crops instead

News
Wheat. Photo is illustrative.
Wheat. Photo is illustrative. Source: Liina Uurman/Minupilt.err.ee
News

The central Estonian town of Türi got an unintended landscaping revamp of a more agricultural theme, after cereal crops started sprouting in a patch normally reserved for grass, local daily Järva teataja (JT) reports.

A small strip running between the street and the sidewalk on Vabriku pst, in the town center, is usually a grassy area but this summer, wheat crops have sprung forth.

Municipal landscape gardener Ele Schiff told JT that this had not been an intentional, hipster-esque installation; seeds were likely contained in new soil which was put in place in the landscaped area.

For this reason, Schiff said, the decision was made to leave the cereal crops in place, given its unintended enhancement of the urban space.

The situation has led to the inevitable jokes about harvesting the crops, perhaps for use in brewing beer for the city's administration, Schiff added.

The original JT piece with images is here.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Source: Postimees

Related

news in simple estonian

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

16:30

Refurbished 100-year-old river boat relaunched in Tartu

16:25

Latvia defense chief: New NATO defense plan more robust than mere deterrent

16:20

Rainer Saks: By quitting grain agreement, Russia is taking initiative

15:58

CEPA: Russia grip on Ukraine grain export harms developing world greatly

15:08

Zebra foal born on Otepää farm faring well

14:24

Defense experts: Russians digging in reason for static Ukraine frontline

12:26

Tanel Kiik announces his Center Party leadership bid prominent supporters

12:06

Close to 100 vendors offer street food at Haapsalu festival

11:36

Estonian Formula Three driver Paul Aron qualifies sixth in Hungary

11:15

Watch: Estonia wreck dive robot cuts out steel hull samples

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

21.07

Photos, videos: Lynx spotted in popular part of Põhja-Tallinn on Friday

21.07

South Estonia campsite operators report being bothered by Irish travelers

20.07

Spectacular waterspout filmed off Estonian coast

21.07

Dutch elm disease spells doom for more than 1,000 trees in Kadriorg Park

21.07

US B-52 bombers fly over Estonia in training exercise

24.04

Estonia as the car tax black sheep of Europe

21.07

Prepaid food aid card policy to roll out across Estonia in autumn

21.07

Swedbank to move headquarters to Tallinn's Arter quarter in 2025

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: