Social Insurance Board Tallinn service office moves to Paldiski road

Waiting area at a Social Insurance Board (SKA) customer service office. Source: Social Insurance Board (SKA)
As of September 1, the Social Insurance Board (SKA) Tallinn service office will move from Endla tänav to Paldiski maantee 80.

The agency announced that the customer service will relocate as the current location's lease with the City of Tallinn expires. The new Paldiski maantee office will also serve as the SKA's headquarters.

"The new customer service area is on the ground floor and on one level, allowing strollers and wheelchairs access. The lounge area is considerably larger. People can also be safely advised on delicate matters in the customer service booths," Liis Mesi, SKA customer relations manager, said.

Even though the shift in location may be inconvenient for some, Mesi reminded that many of the procedures can also be completed via the SKA's self-service portal.

Mesi told ERR that through the self-service you can ask questions as well as submit different applications ans the number of visits to the office has decreased year by year.

"From September, it will also be possible to book an appointment with one of our customer advisors to get advice on applying for pensions, family benefits or disability. In addition to advice on benefits, it is also possible to book an appointment for our services such as childcare, childminding and family support," Mesi said.

Approximately 40,000 people visit the Social Insurance Board's Tallinn customer service every year.

Editor: Kristina Kersa

