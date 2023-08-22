Kajar Kase stepping down as Reform Party comms chief

Kajar Kase is stepping down from his post as Reform Party communications manager, after over five years in the role, he announced Monday.

Kase's term will end at the same time as the Riigikogu reconvenes, on September 11.

As to his reasons, Kase noted on his social media account that: "As the foolish servant Jaan thought at the end of "Rehepapp"– the master has been beaten, slept with the manor servant and eaten the soap, so what can I do next?"

Kase was referring to the Andrus Kivirähk novel of the same name; a Rehepapp was variously a yeoman farmer or a type of estate manager at an Estonian Mõis, or manor house, and in folkloric terms was often portrayed as a cunning or comedic figure.

Kase added in his post that in fact he had planned to step down in June last year, which would have meant a four-year spell in the role, or an "olympic cycle" as he put it.

Kase is a former senior editor at ETV show "Ringvaade."

Kase added that he is going to take a step back and see what the future brings in terms of his next role.

"A real vacation like this had never happened in my current position anyway, as any old nonsense can break out 24/7, 365 days in the year," he wrote.

Kase's replacement has not yet been publicly named.

