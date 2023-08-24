Coalition partner: Situation looks bad and more explanation required

Jevgeni Ossinovski.
Jevgeni Ossinovski. Source: Jürgen Randma/Stenbock House
Kaja Kallas will need to provide additional clarification concerning his husband's business ties in Russia as the situations looks bad, said Jevgeni Ossinovski, member of the board of the coalition Social Democratic Party.

Ossinovski told ERR that public interest is understandably considerable and new aspects are coming to light, which [Prime Minister Kaja] Kallas is expected to answer.

"The prime minister, as all top politicians in Estonia, is quite justifiably under heightened public scrutiny. This also concerns their personal relationships, kinship and relevant business ties, which are in the spotlight and questions concerning which need to be answered," Ossinovski said.

He added that because new information is constantly coming to light, it is too soon to provide an assessment of the situation. The politician said that the Social Democrats are analyzing this new information and will try to answer questions that pop up.

Ossinovski admitted the situation looks bad and that more clarification is needed to restore trust in society.

ERR wrote Wednesday that a transport company owned in part by Prime Minister Kaja Kallas' husband Arvo Hallik has continued doing business in Russia during the Ukraine war. Kallas said that Hallik has no Russian customers and that the firm in question (Stark Logistics) is helping an Estonian company wrap up its operations in Russia.

Editor: Marcus Turovski

